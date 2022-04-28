Cameron police arrest juvenile following a traffic stop

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Cameron Police report a juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday following a traffic stop and a search after he twice ran from officers.

Chief Rick Bashor said an officer had stopped a vehicle near City Hall at approximately 4 p.m. and was talking with four individuals in the vehicle; however, one boy got out and ran south.

Several officers and Highway Patrol troopers searched the area and found the youth hiding in a backyard near playground equipment at Cherry and Cornhill streets. The police chief said the boy ran off a second time but was taken into custody at Prospect and Chestnut Streets.

The juvenile officer was contacted and the arrested youth was taken to a detention center.

Regarding the traffic stop, officers found drugs, two loaded handguns, and cash in the vehicle.