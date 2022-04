Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton FFA Chapter has elected its FFA officers for the 2022-2023 year.

Officers for the 2022-2023 school year are:

President – Makenzee Epperson

Vice President – Levi Johnson

Vice President – Kaylynn Stanton

Secretary – Cade Claycomb

Treasurer – Emma Roberts

Reporter – Jena Harris

Reporter – Kimberly Otto

Sentinel – Seth Doolittle

Chaplain – Gavin Chambers