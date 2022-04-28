Veteran events announced for May 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Veteran events have been announced for May 2022.

A veteran service officer will be at Trenton VFW Post 919 on May 2nd, 6th, and 9th from 9 to 2 o’clock each time. The veteran service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.

A veteran service officer is available on call at 660-359-2078.

A counselor is available on an as-needed basis. Doctor John Hudson helps discharged and active military with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling.

VA Shuttle drivers are being sought. The shuttle goes to Kansas City and clinics every Wednesday. Call 660-359-2078 for more information about becoming a VA Shuttle driver or to schedule a ride on the shuttle.