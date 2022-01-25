Trenton Fire Department responds to vacant house on Chestnut Street in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A fire damaged a vacant house at 1429 Chestnut in Trenton on Tuesday morning, January 25, 2022.

Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports there was heavy smoke and fire damage to the attic, heavy smoke damage to the entire house, and moderate fire damage to the kitchen.

Summers says off-duty Firefighter Dustin Whorton noticed heavy smoke coming from the house and reported it. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke showing but no visible flames.

Two, one, and three-quarters-inch attack lines were deployed, and a ventilation fan was set up to perform a positive pressure attack. Firefighters searched the house for victims and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and there were no injuries reported. The last known owner of the house was Anthony Polley.

The Trenton Fire Department was at the scene for approximately two hours. Several departments responded to assist with the fire including Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance, Trenton Police Department, and Trenton Municipal Utilities.

