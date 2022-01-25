Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a liquor license request and took action on certificates of deposit on January 24th.

The liquor license was for Family Dollar at 212 North Main Street for the sale of liquor in its original package including Sunday sales.

The board approved a motion involving CDs up for renewal on January 27th and 28th. The motion involved taking out a 48-month CD with Farmers Bank at .65% for $65,199.06 and taking out a 12-month CD with Farmers Bank at .40% for $101,853.55. The motion also involved cashing out $300,000 and depositing it into the City Clerk Account—Water and Sewer Fund and cashing out $362,958.79 and depositing it into the City Clerk Account—Water and Sewer Fund. Other CD rates were discussed from BTC Bank.

The board accepted a lime sludge land application bid from Midwest Injections Incorporated for $99.75 per dry ton not to exceed $50,000. A mobilization fee was included. Other bids were from Nutri-Ject Systems, Incorporated, and Hodges Farms and Dredging LLC.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported Caterpillar delivered the demo skid loader machine last week. Victor Phillips’ demo skid loader is scheduled to be delivered at the end of this week. An additional skid loader bid was received from Gallatin Truck and Tractor for a Case at $61,000. Further skid loader purchase discussions will resume at the next meeting after the machine demos.

The new F-250 truck for the water department was scheduled to be picked up from the dealership on January 25th. Delivery is expected to occur between January 29th and Tuesday, February 1st.

Morey said crews repaired a water main break on West Corrine on January 22nd. About 170,000 gallons of water were lost due to the leak.

Administrator Lance Rains provided the board with notification from the Missouri Department of Economic Development addressed to State Representative J. Eggleston saying the City of Gallatin has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant. The grant for $351,705 is for general infrastructure improvements.

Rains submitted the $939,930 street grant application on January 20th. He listed the streets projected to be resurfaced with the funding as Corrine, Berry, West Grand, Ash, Burns, and Hill.

Police Chief Mark Richards provided an incident report list dated January 25th. The list included four welfare checks, three medical emergencies, and other incidents. The report did not include normal traffic stop activity.

Board President Dan McCann announced and signed a Scouts—Boy Scouts of America Anniversary Week proclamation. It proclaimed the week of February 6th as Scouts—Boy Scouts of America Anniversary Week.

