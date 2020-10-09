Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to hold organizational meeting

An organizational meeting has been announced for one of Trenton’s newest committees that functions on behalf of the city of Trenton.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau meets next Wednesday, October 14 at 12 noon at the Trenton City Hall.

The agenda includes an election of officers, the review of an ordinance, discussion of a preliminary budget, and discussion of setting a regular meeting time.

The convention and visitors bureau members were appointed by the mayor with the consent of the city council following the passage this spring of a lodging tax.

There are seven regular members including Micah Landes, Megan Pester, Debbie Carmen, Cara McClellen, Jordan Ferguson, Megan Taul, and Rachel Arnold. Liaison members are Cathie Smith representing the city council and city administrator Ron Urton.

Again due to COVID-19, the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person but can participate online with the use of Zoom. Contact the Trenton City Hall to obtain the Zoom identification.

