Rotary Club flag display to fly along what would have been Missouri Day parade route

While in-person Missouri Day Festival events have been canceled due to health concerns with COVID-19, the Trenton Rotary Club announced it will proceed with their annual flags display on what would have been the weekend of the Missouri Day Festival which was October 16th through 17th.

The display of U.S. and Missouri flags can be viewed along the traditional Missouri Day parade route. This includes having flags fly above the 9th Street Bridge.

Rotary Club volunteers are to meet at 6:30 the morning of Friday, October 16th in the Citizen’s Bank and Trust parking lot.

Businesses and organizations sponsor the flag display by donating money to the Rotary Club.

