Trenton man being held without bond on charge of sexual abuse

Authorities report a Trenton man is being held in jail without bond regarding allegations of sexual contact with an underage person. The charge is listed as sexual abuse in the first degree.

Thirty-six-year-old Juan Gallegos was arrested Thursday and is to appear next Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Gallegos, according to the warrant, is accused on two separate occasions of making sexual contact with a person described as incapable of consent because of her being a youth. The information says the alleged incidents occurred between May and September of this year.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares