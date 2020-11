Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The “Scouting for Food” drive Saturday in Trenton collected 2,470 pounds of non-perishable food items, paper products, and personal hygiene items for the Grundy County Food Pantry.

The donations were from residential areas in Trenton. Spokesman Dean Sager said the community was very generous in donating over 700 pounds more than in 2019.

Sager noted scouts of Trenton expressed appreciation to those supporting the community service project, with scouts in troops 99, 97, and pack 23 participating.

