A Unionville resident was hurt when the pickup truck he was driving traveled off Highway 129 and hit a tree.

Sixty-five-year old Ken Brown was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

The accident took place early Saturday five miles northeast of Unionville on Highway 129 as the pickup was southbound when it went off the right side of the road and hit the tree.

Damage to the truck was described as minor and Brown was wearing a seat belt.

