Trenton city sales tax receipts up about 6% compared to one year ago

Trenton city sales tax receipts are up about six percent for general revenue, capital projects, and parks.

City sales tax receipts for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project are up more than eight percent and revenue from the city sales tax for fire department needs is up seven and one-half percent. Those increases are for the first seven months of Trenton’s fiscal year, May through November, compared to the same period a year ago.

In dollar figures, the revenues from the various city sales taxes are General Purposes more than 456,000, Capital Projects 228,000, Parks over 211,000, Transportation slightly over 158,000, and Fire Department needs more than 105,000.

Revenue from the fire sales tax started to be received in November of 2016, and since then, the tax has produced more than 701,000 for fire department equipment, training, and services.

Income from Trenton’s transportation sales tax began to be received in November of 2017. The tax has generated nearly 782,000 during that time. Transportation sales tax revenue can be used for other street improvement work in Trenton once local payments are completed for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project.

The Transportation Sales Tax is to be collected for ten years.

