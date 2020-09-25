Trenton City Council to consider approval of utility rates at Monday meeting

The Trenton City Council will consider approval next week of utility rates and amending the budget for sludge disposal.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday night, September 28th at 7 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the meeting can be viewed on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83240685257.

Other items on the agenda include the consideration of approval of a tree trimming bid and repair to a river intake pump as well as a closed session for legal and real estate.

