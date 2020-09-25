Chillicothe man who threatened suicide on Thursday charged with multiple offenses

A Chillicothe man has been charged in Livingston County after an incident in the 1200 block of Third Street in Chillicothe Thursday, September 24th in which the Chillicothe Police reported an armed man eventually surrendered peacefully.

Steward Ted Willis faces the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon by discharging the weapon into a home, motor vehicle, or other transportation and unlawful use of a weapon—exhibiting. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, supervision services, and SCRAM. SCRAM is short for Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring. Many jurisdictions have started using SCRAM bracelets and even remote cameras to monitor alcohol use. Willis is not to possess firearms.

A probable cause statement from Matt Wright of the Chillicothe Police says he responded to the incident regarding a suicidal male subject armed with a handgun. Wright accuses Willis of firing at least one round while inside the residence. Willis reportedly came to the front porch armed with what appeared to be a revolver in his right hand and brandished the gun in the air in the direction of officers before going back inside. He also allegedly said was going to start “picking off” officers one by one. Willis later came outside and was taken into custody without further incident.

Wright notes that during a consent search of the residence, officers located what appeared to be a bullet hole in the wall of a bedroom. They also seized several firearms, including a revolver, that was said to be brandished at the officers, and a pistol, which was the weapon allegedly fired into the wall.

No injuries were reported from Thursday, September 24th’s incident. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

