The Highway Patrol reports an Eldon, Iowa man sustained minor injuries when he was ejected from the motorcycle he drove north of Milan Friday, September 25th.

A private vehicle transported 21-year-old Magnus Thunderhawk to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville.

The motorcycle traveled north on Highway 5 before it ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and ejected the driver.

The motorcycle was totaled and it was reported that Thunderhawk did not wear safety equipment.

