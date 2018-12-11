Trenton City Council approves financing plan for development of fire department training ground and tower

The Trenton City Council has approved employee health insurance quotes for employees of the city and Trenton Municipal Utilities.

As recommended by the finance committee, the city and TMU will continue to pay 100 percent of the monthly premium for employees with coverage for dependents borne by the employee. The city’s health insurance is provided through MIRMA, which stands for the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association. It’s a two percent increase compared to last year, approximately $12.00per month for the employee coverage.

The council approved a 20-year financing plan for the development of the fire department training ground and tower. The premium payment is $90,000 per year. The interest rate is fixed at four point six eight percent. The loan for $1,152,750.00 is with Community Leasing Partners, a division of Community First National Bank, in Manhatten, Kansas.

It’s the same company that’s providing the financing for the city new’s aerial ladder truck. That annual payment is $52,000. Payments on both leases come from the fire department sale tax revenue. Fire Chief Brandon Gibler said $175,000 budgeted annually with 65% obligated to the training ground and tower, 30% is for equipment including the fire truck and 5% goes to operations.

City Administrator Ron Urton reported the old ladder fire truck sold for $8,000 via an online auction.

Police Chief Rex Ross announced Officer Jake Baucom was sworn in Monday morning by the city clerk. He noted the department is now one officer short of full staff. The position is advertised but Ross said there no applicants as of this time.

The attorney appointed to represent the city, Tara Walker, announced she will be leaving the Andereck, Evans, Lewis, Figg, and Battagler law firm December 15th then open her own office next Monday at an Oklahoma Avenue location in Trenton. The council voted to continue having Tara Walker as the city attorney. The employment is directly with her; and not in the name of the law firm.

Regarding the 17th Street Bridge project, Urton said Olsson and Associates have finalized plans and submitted them to the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Union Pacific Railroad for review. He noted two properties near the 17th Street Bridge have been purchased by the city, and all easements have been acquired.

In the new few weeks, bids will be advertised for hazardous material abatement and demolition of buildings to make way for the new 17th street bridge. Urton reported supporters of the Trenton trap and skeet range have presented the city with $1,500 in recognition of the help city officials provided.

The city council last night accepted bids from Norris Quarries to provide the street department with half inch clean rock and asphalt sand for next year. The quotes are $15.00 a ton for the rock and $6.75 per ton for the sand.