Audio: Hawley’s office calls funding allegations ‘frivolous act of political harassment’

State News December 11, 2018 KTTN News
Josh Hawley

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office has responded to allegations that he illegally used public resources to help his U.S. Senate campaign.

 

 

It said the accusations are a “frivolous act of political harassment” from a well-known Democratic operative who heads a leftist political organization. Fellow Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has launched an investigation into the accusations against Hawley. Ashcroft has asked State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, to work together to investigate the case. In a letter to Galloway yesterday, Ashcroft cites Galloway having subpoena power, unlike Ashcroft.

Post Views: 10

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News