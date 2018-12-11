Audio: Hawley’s office calls funding allegations ‘frivolous act of political harassment’

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office has responded to allegations that he illegally used public resources to help his U.S. Senate campaign.

It said the accusations are a “frivolous act of political harassment” from a well-known Democratic operative who heads a leftist political organization. Fellow Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has launched an investigation into the accusations against Hawley. Ashcroft has asked State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, to work together to investigate the case. In a letter to Galloway yesterday, Ashcroft cites Galloway having subpoena power, unlike Ashcroft.