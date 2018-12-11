Audio: Missouri prisons roll out electronic tablets for most offenders to use

A company has given electronic tablets to most of Missouri’s prison population and offenders must pay for access to things like educational materials, music, movies, and games.

State Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe tells Missourinet the tablets are an officer safety tool.

Precythe says offenders must pay for access to things like educational materials, music, movies, and games.

Precythe says other states have reported the tablets have helped to dramatically reduce the number of assaults in prison. The department is also working on a tablet-based college program.