Audio: Missouri Senator alarmed by Right-to-Work bill making quick return after major defeat

Farmington State Senator Gary Romine says he’s alarmed by fellow Republicans and the governor bringing back a Right-to-Work bill next year. In the August primary election, Missourians overwhelmingly opposed a Right-to-Work measure.

Romine, whose district includes a large number of union workers, says Missourians have spoken in an astounding way by strongly defeating a Right-to-Work measure.

Right-to-Work supporters say such laws boost the economy and jobs. Opponents say a Right-to-Work law would lower wages for all Missourians, not just union workers.