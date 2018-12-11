Audio: Missouri Senator alarmed by Right-to-Work bill making quick return after major defeat

State News December 11, 2018 KTTN News
Right To Work

Farmington State Senator Gary Romine says he’s alarmed by fellow Republicans and the governor bringing back a Right-to-Work bill next year. In the August primary election, Missourians overwhelmingly opposed a Right-to-Work measure.

 

 

Romine, whose district includes a large number of union workers, says Missourians have spoken in an astounding way by strongly defeating a Right-to-Work measure.

 

 

Right-to-Work supporters say such laws boost the economy and jobs. Opponents say a Right-to-Work law would lower wages for all Missourians, not just union workers.

