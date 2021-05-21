Trenton City Council along with Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet on Monday, May 24, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet before the city council on May 24th.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss four properties during unfinished business at the Trenton City Hall at 6 o’clock that evening. Two of those properties are listed under declaration of a nuisance, and one each under public hearing and findings of fact.

New business on the agenda includes an update on two structures and an update on nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances at the city hall on May 24th at 7 o’clock involving agreements and a proposal. The agreements would be with Allstate Consultants to engineer the reservoir and river pump stations and RS Electric for the power plant supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) upgrade project. The proposal is from RS Electric for the replacement of breaker relays at the electric plant substation.

The agenda for the Trenton City Council also includes a discussion of a catalyst monitoring system replacement, scrap metal bid, memorandum of understanding with Grundy County regarding the 28th Street bridge, and purchase of two police cars. Appointments are also to be made to the Planning and Zoning and Building and Nuisance boards.

May 24th’s meetings will be available on Zoom. The Building and Nuisance Board’s meeting can be accessed at us02web.zoom.us/j/81079314878. The city council meeting will be available at us02web.zoom.us/j/82674896538.

