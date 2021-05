Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Milan Police report a drug-related arrest on Thursday.

According to Chief Gail Hayes, 31-year-old Daniel F. Sinclair of Milan was arrested on a warrant accusing him of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Chief Hayes said the arrest stems from a police investigation conducted on April 7th.

(Photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

