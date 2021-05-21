Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Toth and Associates presented an electric rate change proposal at a special Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on May 19th.

City Clerk Hattie Rains reports the board voted to approve the proposal, and an official ordinance will be presented on May 24th. She notes the proposal involved changing from a multi-tier rate structure to a two-tier rate structure.

The board also agreed to begin billing separate utility departments for electricity usage back to the electric department. That will also go to the board on May 24th and may be part of the other ordinance.

There was a discussion of how to account for excessive charges from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance for the February invoice and how it will be potentially charged to customers at an additional flat-rate fee.

