Trenton city committee meetings set for week of February 18th

Three Trenton committees will meet at Trenton City Hall next week regarding various matters on.

The Administrative Committee will discuss a Surface Transportation Program-funded street overlay project Tuesday evening February 19 at 6 o’clock.

City Administrator Ron Urton says the City of Trenton has funding available from the State of Missouri to use to do a project on a street the state considers to be a major collector or higher regarding the volume of traffic and importance. Industrial Drive from Oklahoma Avenue to Pleasant Plain meets the criteria. The cost of the project will be presented to the committee to see if it wants to move forward with the project. The funding is a matching 80% from the state and 20% local.

A city building at the airport and the City Administrator’s Report are also on the agenda.

The Utility Committee will discuss substation transformer replacement at its meeting Tuesday evening, February 19 at 6:30. Other items on the agenda include the Utility Director’s Report and review of monthly financial reports.

The Finance Committee will discuss the 2019-2020 budget at Trenton City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, February 20 at 4 o’clock. The agenda shows the discussion is to focus on the police and fire departments.