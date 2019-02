A blaze early Sunday in southern Livingston County, in the Hale Fire Protection District. was fully involved in a residential dwelling at 17744 Route JJ.

A Chillicothe Fire Department spokesman reported all occupants were outside and accounted for when firefighters from Chillicothe arrived at the one and a half story structure. Firefighters from the Hale Fire Protection District also battled the blaze.

Around 2, 500 gallons of water was used to protect a propane tank near the residence.