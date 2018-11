The public is welcome to attend two ribbon cuttings by the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce this week to recognize businesses.

One ribbon cutting will be held at the State Farm Insurance office at 2910 Oklahoma Avenue to welcome new agent and owner Mitch Liberty Thursday at 11:45 in the morning. The other ribbon cutting will be at Vintage Vines Floral and Decor at 805 Main Street Friday morning at 11:45.

Vintage Vines will hold an open house Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock.