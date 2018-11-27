Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stop in Chillicothe on December 3rd

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will come to Chillicothe next week to help address hunger needs in the area.

The train will arrive on the tracks adjacent to the Lowe’s parking lot at U. S. Business 36 and Harvester Road Monday afternoon at 3:45. The Trews and Willy Porter will perform from 4 o’clock to 4:30. Porter has shared stages with Jeff Beck, Tori Amos, and Paul Simon. Donations will be accepted for local food banks during the Holiday Train stop.

More information can be found on the Canadian Pacific Railway website.