Trenton Building and Nuisance Board takes action on seven properties

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening took action on seven properties of concern, granting extensions of time for two locations.

Jeremy Hamilton told the board of work that’s been done and his plans for more to do regarding 3726 East 28th Street. While the location had advanced to the status called “findings of fact,” the board voted to give Hamilton a six-month extension.

At a public hearing, the board granted a six-month extension, to the May meeting) for 437 West Crowder Road. Following other hearings, the board voted to advance to findings of fact 200 West 7th, 212 West 7th, and 1011 Custer Street.

A structure at 1802 Carnes was advanced to a public hearing for a meeting to be held in January. And a house at 912 Grant Street was moved to having a certificate of a dangerous building.

Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender and one board member are to visit 412 East 10th Street to view work being done there. Vandevender reported the asbestos abatement work has been completed at 111 West 11th Street and 1502 Day. Both structures await the demolition contractor coming to Trenton in the near future.

In his report, Police Chief Rex Ross said 247 nuisances have been or are being investigated. Ross said 55 are being prosecuted with nine incidents on the municipal court docket, another 42 incidents are active and 150 have been cleared.

The largest majority of nuisances involve tall grass and weeds, trash and debris.