Trenton Building and Nuisance Board advances five properties of concern, releases another from consideration

Trenton’s’ Building and Nuisance board on Monday evening advanced five properties of concern while releasing another from consideration.

The board was told work requested by the city has been completed at 812 Grant Street. It then voted to remove the location from further review. Owners are listed as Steven and Serenity Leivan.

Two locations were advanced to public hearings next month. One is at 1117 Main Street where bricks have fallen from the north side of the business building. At the meeting last month, the board had requested that if it was legal to do so, other steps should be skipped so 1117 Main would be listed as a dangerous building. But since then, the board was told that regular steps need to be taken instead.

The other location going to public hearing is 1,000 Rural Street. No one appeared at a public hearing for 1600 Main so it was advanced to the category called findings of fact.

The building board also voted to advance two locations to a certificate of existence of a dangerous building. Those are a house at 604 Linn Street and a business building at 1109 Main Street.

Five members attended the brief meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board at the city hall.

