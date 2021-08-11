Trenton Board of Education announces new hires and resignations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education from an executive session Tuesday night announced several resignations. The board also announced several new hires.

Resignations are from Trenton R-9 central office bookkeeper Mona Loyd, custodian Rebecca Boyd, Trenton Middle School coach McKinley Hurley and three paraprofessionals Nate Udovich, Levi Marlay, and Socha Osborn.

New teachers hired by the Trenton R-9 District include Lynn Griffin and Kim Brammer for the elementary school, Marjorie Keuhn, Mary Woodson, and Wes Croy for Trenton Middle School. Chelsea Coe was employed as a paraprofessional, and Sara Huffstutter was hired as a cook.

Other assignments were made in coaching sports. Wes Croy will be head middle school football coach, varsity boys track coach, Jon Guthrie and Travis Leeper will be assistant varsity football coaches, Tammy Ockenfels will be an assistant varsity track coach, and Madison Stahl was selected for middle school assistant softball and basketball coach.

Numerous substitutes were approved by the Trenton School Board.

Related