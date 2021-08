Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The August distribution of commodities will be Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the community food pantry in Trenton.

The distribution of items will again be on a drive-through basis from 9 to 3 o’clock and then in the evening from 5:30 to 6:30. To be available are the August commodities, August senior boxes, milk, eggs, and milk.

The food pantry is located at 1703 Harris Avenue in Trenton.

