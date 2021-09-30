Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to sponsor “Trick or Treat Night”

Local News September 30, 2021
Halloween Trick or Treat
The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Ambassadors will sponsor the 18th Annual Trick or Treat Night at the Trenton Rock Barn.

Treats will be available on October 25, 2021, from 6 o’clock until 7:30.  TL Walker Law, LLC will sponsor a table prize for the best-decorated tables. The prizes will be $25 for first place, $15 for second, and $10 for third.

Contact the chamber at 660-359-4324 if interested in participating by having a table or providing treat bags for the Trick or Treat Night on October 25.

