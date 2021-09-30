Audio: Weekly relational discipleship program held at the Rural Dale Baptist Church

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A weekly relational discipleship program is held at the Rural Dale Baptist Church near Trenton.

Everyone is welcome Tuesday evenings at 6:20, and spokesperson Reuben Wagler says the group was created because a lot of area residents had attended Encounter events in Lebanon.

Wagler mentions he went to a Men’s Encounter in May 2018, and he opened himself up and worshiped freely. He says the Lord delivered him from alcohol that weekend and from other types of bondage, like unforgiveness.

Contact Wagler for more information on Post Encounter at 660-973-4229.

