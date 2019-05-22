TMU to continue flushing of water system

Trenton Municipal Utilities will begin flushing the distribution system on Wednesday and continue for about two weeks on the entire area east of U. S. Highway 65 to the Trenton city limits.

Flushing will be done weekdays from 7 o’clock in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon.

There may be discolored water during the hours of flushing and it is recommended to run water for a short time to make sure it is clear before doing laundry or wait until after flushing hours.

The flushing is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. Questions should be directed to the Trenton Water Treatment Plant at 359-3211.