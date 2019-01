Trenton Municipal Utilities financial information shows the electric, water, and wastewater departments all have net revenues surpassing expenses this fiscal year.

Profits, following depreciation, are about $970,000 for the electric department, nearly $929,000 for the wastewater division, and slightly over $147,000 for the water department.

Figures are through December 30th and include revenues minus expenses and depreciation. Trenton’s fiscal year began May 1, 2017.