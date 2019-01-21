Audio: Legislature approval not required for Missouri prison reorganization plan

The Missouri Department of Corrections is moving many inmates and workers at the Crossroads prison in Cameron to the nearby Western Missouri Correctional Center. Director Anne Precythe says moving to the older prison makes sense.

The state has budgeted three-million dollars to convert half of Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron into a maximum-security prison. Precythe says the declining prison population has afforded moving many prisoners and staff at the nearby Crossroads Correctional Center to the Western Missouri prison.

The 20-million dollar savings from closing would be used to give department employees, minus executive staff, a one-percent pay raise for every two years of continued service. If Governor Parson’s proposed three-percent state worker pay increase happens, then corrections workers would get another raise.