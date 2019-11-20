Tina man hospitalized after rear ending Mack truck

Local News November 20, 2019 KTTN News
A resident of Tina was injured Tuesday in Ray County when the vehicle he was driving struck the rear of a large truck that was attempting to make a left turn.

Fifty-nine-year-old William Garrison of Tinda was taken by emergency medical services to North Kansas City Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the truck, 49-year-old Shane Robinett of Independence wasn’t hurt.

The accident at 8:20 am Tuesday happened on westbound Highway 10 and resulted in the Garrison vehicle being demolished and minor damage to the Mack truck.

Robinett was using a seat belt while Garrison was not.

