THS graduation set for May 8 at C.F. Russell Stadium

Several activities are planned for Trenton High School seniors next week.

Senior Awards Night will be in the performing arts center on May 5th at 6 o’clock in the evening. Baccalaureate will be at the First Baptist Church at 7:30 that night. THS Principal Kasey Bailey reports the valedictorian will be determined May 5th as well.

Graduation for THS will be at C. F. Russell Stadium on May 8th. Guest seats will open at 6 o’clock that evening. Guests are asked to enter through the main southeast gate. There are no limits on the number of attendees.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will speak at the ceremony at 7:30 that night. Graduation will also be live-streamed on the Trenton Bulldog Activities YouTube channel.

Bailey notes that in the event of inclement weather, the graduation will be moved indoors into the THS gym also May 8th at 7:30. The decision of whether to move the ceremony indoors will be made Wednesday.

