Highway 36 resurfacing begins next week in Linn County

– Resurfacing will begin next week on U.S. Route 36 in Linn County. This resurfacing is part of a larger project that includes pavement repair and guardrail improvements across three counties and 73 miles of U.S. Route 36. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to complete the project.

The contractor plans to begin asphalt paving on Monday, May 3, in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36, beginning just east of Brookfield. They will alternate each day between the driving lane and passing lane as they progress west to Parsons Creek, just west of Meadville. When the westbound lanes are complete, they will move to the eastbound lanes between Parsons Creek and the Macon County line. Pavement repair and guardrail work will continue around the asphalt paving, in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Workers will be present in work zones throughout the project limits during daylight hours, Monday through Friday. Some work may occur on Saturdays, if necessary.

One lane, each direction will remain open throughout the project. Single-lane closures around the pavement repair sites could remain up around-the-clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned lane closures. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

