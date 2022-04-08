Three separate indictments handed down in Harrison County involving murder, assault and sex crimes involving a child

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Grand jury indictments were filed in Harrison County this week on three men.

Forty-one-year-old Travis William Gilliland of Ridgeway has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Bail was set at $250,000 for all counts.

A probable cause affidavit accused Gilliland of shooting and killing Lynn Trammell in March.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stephen Marshall of Gilman City has been charged with eight felony counts of first-degree harassment and nine felony counts of fourth-degree assault. Bail was set at $100,000 cash only for all counts.

A probable cause affidavit accused Marshall of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher between August 2020 and December 2021.

Thirty-six-year-old Dustin Paul Fortner of Bethany has been charged with the felonies of third-degree child molestation, first-degree harassment, sexual misconduct involving a child, and abuse or neglect of a child. Bond was set at $25,000, 10% approved.

The indictment alleges that Fortner subjected a child to sexual contact and made inappropriate comments and gestures between May 2019 and February 2020. He also allegedly caused a child to suffer physical injury by shoving the child into a wall between August 2019 and September 2019.

Gilliland, Marshall, and Fortner are each next scheduled for court on April 21st.

