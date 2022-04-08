Lathrop man arrested after pursuit by authorities for marijuana grow operation

Local News April 8, 2022 KTTN News
Jamal Ghazai booking photo courtesy Caldwell County Jail
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department reports a man was taken into custody after a short pursuit on April 5th as a result of the discovery of an illegal homegrown marijuana operation

Forty-two-year-old Jamal Ghazai of Lathrop has been charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and manufacture of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. He has also been charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior drug offense.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. An initial appearance was April 7th, and Ghazai is next scheduled for court on April 14th for a bond hearing.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies executed a search warrant on a residence in the southwest part of Caldwell County and seized the marijuana operation, which led to a warrant being issued for Ghazai.

The reported pursuit, which ended in Clay County, was carried out by deputies of Caldwell and Clinton counties.

(Jamal Ghazai booking photo courtesy Caldwell County Jail)

