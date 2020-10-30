Thirty four COVID-19 hospitalizations reported between Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

There have been 34 COVID-19-related hospitalizations total at Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe since July.

That information comes from Saint Luke’s Health System Marketing and Public Relations Director Jordan Ferguson, who notes 33 of those hospitalizations have been in October alone.

Ferguson says hospitalizations reported by the Livingston County Health Center on Facebook updates would include any resident who has been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That would include residents at more hospitals than just Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital.

The Trenton and Chillicothe hospitals are part of the Saint Luke’s Health System.

