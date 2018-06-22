Teen injured after striking cow with car on Highway 65 north of Princeton

A Princeton teenager was injured Thursday night when, according to the Highway Patrol, the car he was driving struck a cow on Highway 65 north of Princeton.

Seventeen-year-old Soyer Wimer of Princeton received moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. A trooper reported a cow as in the roadway when it was hit by the northbound car. The car then skidded off the west side of Highway 65. Damage was listed as extensive to the car.

The report noted the youth was not using a seat belt when the accident happened at 10 o’clock Thursday night, approximately five miles north of Princeton.

Like this: Like Loading...