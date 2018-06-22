Drought conditions deepen in northern Missouri to include 20 counties

Parts of twenty northern Missouri counties are now listed with severe drought conditions.

The latest U.S. drought monitor index map for Missouri was released Thursday which shows about 47% of the state’s population is affected by abnormal dryness or drought conditions. Area counties experiencing severe drought are Grundy, Daviess, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Livingston, Linn, and Chariton. Portions of other counties also are in the D-2 or severe drought stage including Harrison, Gentry, Carroll, Sullivan, and Macon.

Despite the rain earlier this week in Trenton, the year to date precipitation indicates a moisture deficit of nine and two-thirds inches as of Friday morning, June 22.

