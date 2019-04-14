Tanya Farrell selected as North Central Missouri College “Outstanding Student”

Tanya Farrell from Winston, Missouri has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student.

Tanya is a nursing student at the Bethany Nursing site. She has completed her LPN degree and is pursuing her RN while working at Cameron Regional Hospital. At the Bethany Nursing site, Tanya is able to attend classes on nights and weekends while allowing her to continue to work in her career. After obtaining her RN at NCMC, Tanya plans to transfer to Northwest Missouri State University to complete her BSN degree.

Tanya is involved in Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and the Missouri League for Nursing. Her favorite courses are her nursing courses. “I love the small class size at NCMC and that teachers are easy to access,” said Tanya. “Also, the nursing lab in Trenton is fabulous!”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.