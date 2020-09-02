Sweepstake scam hits Chillicothe; senior citizen conned into believing they had won a vehicle

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office learned Wednesday, September 2nd that a senior citizen had been conned into believing he or she won a vehicle through a sweepstake. The person believed he or she needed to transfer $10,000 for expenses, taxes, and fees.

Cox says the scammers will continue to harass the victim to attempt to get more money. He explains the criminals are not in the United States, and there is no way to extradite them for prosecution or get money back. It is noted that the money is often used to fund other criminal acts, such as drugs and terrorist acts.

Cox reminds the public that chances of a scam are almost certain as compared to chances someone won a sweepstake or lottery.

