Sullivan County Route PP Bridge Now Closed

The bridge on Route PP over the East Medicine Creek, just east of Osgood, is now closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The bridge was closed after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The anticipated closure time will not be known until an assessment is complete.

During the closure, drivers may use Route 139, Route 6 and Route W to travel around the closure. “The safety of the traveling public and our workers remains our number one priority,” said Northwest District Bridge Engineer Scott Stephens. “The closure of the bridge while our inspectors investigate a possible timeline for repair ensures that motorists are not at risk.”

The East Medicine Creek Bridge was built in 1955 and carries approximately 78 vehicles a day. All bridges throughout the United States are federally required to be inspected at least every two years. MoDOT’s Northwest District has more than 1,300 bridges among its 20 counties.