The Grand River Audubon Society will discuss the Christmas Bird Count at a meeting next week.

The meeting will be at the Mildred Litton Center at the Litton AgriScience Center of Chillicothe Wednesday, December 12th at 6:30 in the evening.

The Christmas Bird Count is a national count that lasts all day with theGrand River Audubon Society’s count to be December 15th. The event will be held in Daviess County in a 15-mile radiuscentered around the Terry McNeely home. Birders of all levels arewelcome as well as individuals interested in nature.

Attend Wednesday’s meeting or contact Terry McNeely at 660-828-4215 formore information.