Sullivan County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, Linn County reports 5, Livingston County 1 new case

The Sullivan County Health Department on July 27 confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases, making the total 953. There were 41 active cases and 17 deaths.

Thirty and a half percent of Sullivan County residents had completed vaccination as of July 26.

Five COVID-19 cases were added in Linn County since July 23. The health department reported July 27 1,731 total cases, and 22 were active. Of the active cases, seven involved residents 20 to 39 years old, six involved those 19 or younger, five involved those 40 to 59, and four involved residents at least 60—thirteen of the active cases involved males, and nine involved females.

There were three COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 42 deaths. The number of Linn County residents who were fully vaccinated was 4,127, or 34.6% of the population.

The Livingston County Health Center July 27 reported one COVID-19 case had been added, bringing the total to 2,081. The number of active cases went down by three to 25.

