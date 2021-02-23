Sullivan County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic on February 26

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department has received 100 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will host a clinic for Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 in the shop building at the North Central Rural Electric Coop in Milan on February 26th from 10 o’clock to noon. Consult the chart below to determine if you fall into the Phase 1A and Phase 1B tiers.

Preregistration is required for the clinic. Participants will need to complete the vaccine consent form by clicking on THIS LINK. Registrants will be assigned an identification number to write on their consent forms.

Preregistration will open the morning of February 24th at 9 o’clock and go until appointment slots have been filled. Contact the Sullivan County Health Department to schedule an appointment for February 26th’s vaccine clinic at 660-292-2491, 292-2619, or 292-2541.

If you are having difficulty reading the chart shown below you can click or tap on the chart to see it full size in a new browser window.

