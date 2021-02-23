Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Health Programs Coordinator Joni Williams with the Mercer County Health Department reports the Vaccine Navigator website and phone number have not been working correctly.

Williams encourages eligible residents to sign up to be vaccinated at the mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Smithfield Education Center of Princeton on February 24th and 25th to contact the Andrew County Health Department. The Andrew County Health Department is part of the Regional Implementation Team for Region H COVID-19 vaccine mass events.

Twenty-two hundred vaccine doses will be available between the two clinic days from 8 to 6 o’clock for individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2. There are appointments available on both days.

Contact the Andrew County Health Department to sign up for the Princeton mass vaccine clinic on February 24th and 25th at 816-324-3139.

