Sullivan County Health Department in Milan to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday

The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday morning at the North Central Rural Electric Coop shop building in Milan from 9 until 11 o’clock.

Pre-registration is required by calling special telephone numbers beginning Monday morning at 9 o’clock. All three of those special telephone numbers are 660-292-2491, 660-292-2619, or 660-292 2541. Appointments will be taken until the slots are filled.

The Sullivan County Health Department will not take names for a list at its regular telephone numbers.

The clinic is for phase 1-A, which is patient-facing health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff; Phase 1B tier one, which is first responders, emergency services, and public health infrastructure workers; and Phase 1B tier 2, which is high-risk individuals. They include those ages 65 and older and other adults with disease and special conditions.

The Sullivan County Health Department received 100 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, for which it’s hosting the clinic. Those registered will need to print and complete a vaccine consent form which is available on the Sullivan County Health Department website. Those wanting the vaccine are asked to complete the form prior to the clinic and take it with you. Those registered also will be assigned an ID number to write on their consent form.

The Sullivan CountyHhealth Department says no one will receive the vaccine without a correct ID number and completed consent form.

The special telephone lines are to be used only by those from the targeted groups, not the general public. It’s anticipated the lines will be busy, so patience is requested.

Individuals receiving antibody therapy must wait 90 days before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are ill are being asked not to register.

COVID-1919 precautionary measures will be in place during the clinic on Wednesday. Masks will be required upon entrance, and those without a mask will be provided one.

Additional COVID-19 resources are available on the Sullivan County Health Department’s Website.

